Understanding the 5.73% Volatility Levels of EQRx Inc.’s (EQRX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has seen a 2.46% increase in the past week, with a 13.66% gain in the past month, and a 9.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.73% for EQRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.70% for EQRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EQRX is 0.66.

The public float for EQRX is 412.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQRX on July 19, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

EQRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) has jumped by 4.00 compared to previous close of 2.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EQRX Trading at 13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +18.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, EQRx Inc. saw -15.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQRX

Equity return is now at value -19.50, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.