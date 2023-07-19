TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TSP stock has gone up by 11.30%, with a monthly gain of 19.07% and a quarterly surge of 76.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.88% for TuSimple Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.58% for TSP’s stock, with a 6.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TSP is 124.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSP on July 19, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

TSP) stock’s latest price update

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP)’s stock price has increased by 5.35 compared to its previous closing price of 2.43. However, the company has seen a 11.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that Leaders of Self-Driving-Truck Company Face Espionage Concerns Over China Ties

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

TSP Trading at 36.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +21.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +126.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP rose by +11.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc. saw 56.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Mullen James, who sold 1,169 shares at the price of $7.79 back on Sep 16. After this action, Mullen James now owns 43,432 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc., valued at $9,107 using the latest closing price.

Mullen James sale 3,206 shares at $7.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Mullen James is holding 42,101 shares at $23,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6570.05 for the present operating margin

-97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuSimple Holdings Inc. stands at -11702.17. The total capital return value is set at -51.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -156.94. Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -33.70 for asset returns.

Based on TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.80. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -83.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.