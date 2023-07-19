Trading Update: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Stock Endures 4.30% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has gone down by -8.88% for the week, with a -17.13% drop in the past month and a -10.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.30% for SIMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.99% for SIMO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Right Now?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) by analysts is $80.56, which is $27.11 above the current market price. The public float for SIMO is 31.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.82% of that float. On July 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SIMO was 584.92K shares.

SIMO) stock’s latest price update

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.87 in relation to its previous close of 61.62. However, the company has experienced a -8.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that China’s New Weapon: Dragging Its Feet on Deals Involving American Companies

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

SIMO Trading at -9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -13.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO fell by -9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.77. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation saw -10.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+49.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation stands at +18.24. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.