The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRV is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TRV is $192.68, which is $22.04 above the current price. The public float for TRV is 230.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRV on July 19, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TRV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has surged by 1.44 when compared to previous closing price of 168.59, but the company has seen a -0.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/14/23 that Inflation, Ad Cuts Can Be Winning Combo for Progressive

TRV’s Market Performance

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has seen a -0.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.81% decline in the past month and a -0.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for TRV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.51% for TRV’s stock, with a -4.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $185 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

TRV Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.61. In addition, The Travelers Companies Inc. saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from Klein Michael Frederick, who sale 10,246 shares at the price of $182.85 back on May 10. After this action, Klein Michael Frederick now owns 14,080 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $1,873,435 using the latest closing price.

BESSETTE ANDY F, the EVP and Chief Admin Officer of The Travelers Companies Inc., sale 11,572 shares at $178.14 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that BESSETTE ANDY F is holding 17,361 shares at $2,061,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Travelers Companies Inc. stands at +7.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.65. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.99. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.