The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Stock Observes 14.90% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has gone up by 2.41% for the week, with a 7.30% rise in the past month and a 16.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.75% for SHW.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.03% for SHW’s stock, with a 14.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Right Now?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is $263.96, which is -$5.01 below the current market price. The public float for SHW is 236.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHW on July 19, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

SHW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) has decreased by -0.05 when compared to last closing price of 267.83.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Sherwin-Williams CEO John Morikis Bought Up Shares

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $275 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

SHW Trading at 10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.31. In addition, The Sherwin-Williams Company saw 12.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Young Bryan J, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $220.76 back on Feb 23. After this action, Young Bryan J now owns 7,955 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company, valued at $607,090 using the latest closing price.

MORIKIS JOHN G, the Chairman & CEO of The Sherwin-Williams Company, purchase 2,207 shares at $226.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that MORIKIS JOHN G is holding 231,344 shares at $500,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.76 for the present operating margin

+42.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Sherwin-Williams Company stands at +9.12. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.13. Equity return is now at value 76.70, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 403.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.13. Total debt to assets is 55.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 357.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.