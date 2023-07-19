The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Enel Chile S.A.’s (ENIC) Stock

The stock of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) has gone up by 4.91% for the week, with a 11.69% rise in the past month and a 34.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.40% for ENIC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.83% for ENIC’s stock, with a 52.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) is above average at 3.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) is $2838.05, which is -$0.7 below the current market price. The public float for ENIC is 496.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENIC on July 19, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

ENIC) stock’s latest price update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 3.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENIC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ENIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENIC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3.74 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2021.

ENIC Trading at 15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENIC rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, Enel Chile S.A. saw 61.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.64 for the present operating margin

+12.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enel Chile S.A. stands at +28.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.72. Equity return is now at value 36.90, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC), the company’s capital structure generated 99.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.79. Total debt to assets is 33.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.