The -20.18% Simple Moving Average of The GEO Group Inc.’s (GEO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, GEO stock has gone down by -0.55%, with a monthly decline of -4.27% and a quarterly plunge of -11.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for The GEO Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.76% for GEO stock, with a simple moving average of -20.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Right Now?

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69.

The average price predicted for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) by analysts is $13.67, which is $5.83 above the current market price. The public float for GEO is 119.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.31% of that float. On July 19, 2023, the average trading volume of GEO was 2.01M shares.

GEO) stock’s latest price update

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO)’s stock price has increased by 0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 7.11. However, the company has seen a -0.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

GEO Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.21. In addition, The GEO Group Inc. saw -34.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Jun 12. After this action, KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL now owns 17,896 shares of The GEO Group Inc., valued at $36,013 using the latest closing price.

Black James H., the SVP & Pres, Secure Services of The GEO Group Inc., sale 12,837 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Black James H. is holding 0 shares at $107,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.