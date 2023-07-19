The -13.88% Decline of FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has seen a 4.79% increase in the past week, with a 21.48% gain in the past month, and a 17.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.26% for FTCI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.58% for FTCI’s stock, with a 24.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FTCI is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FTCI is $4.69, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for FTCI is 63.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.10% of that float. The average trading volume for FTCI on July 19, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

FTCI) stock’s latest price update

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.20 in comparison to its previous close of 3.32, however, the company has experienced a 4.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

FTCI Trading at 13.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares surge +27.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw 22.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Mullings Tamara, who sale 5,163 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Jul 13. After this action, Mullings Tamara now owns 270,996 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $17,038 using the latest closing price.

ARC Family Trust, the 10% Owner of FTC Solar Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $3.22 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that ARC Family Trust is holding 13,240,857 shares at $112,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.91 for the present operating margin

-22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -80.94. The total capital return value is set at -93.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.22. Equity return is now at value -105.70, with -55.00 for asset returns.

Based on FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.