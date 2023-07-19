Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TBIO is 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TBIO is $5.00, which is $3.5 above the current price. The public float for TBIO is 18.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TBIO on July 19, 2023 was 57.37K shares.

Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.98 in comparison to its previous close of 1.63, however, the company has experienced a -11.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TBIO’s Market Performance

Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) has experienced a -11.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.47% drop in the past month, and a -49.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.04% for TBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.93% for TBIO’s stock, with a -20.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TBIO Trading at -20.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -29.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBIO fell by -11.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6530. In addition, Telesis Bio Inc. saw 25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBIO starting from Nelson Todd Robert, who sale 2,575 shares at the price of $2.83 back on May 04. After this action, Nelson Todd Robert now owns 136,072 shares of Telesis Bio Inc., valued at $7,277 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Daniel Glenn, the Chief Technology Officer of Telesis Bio Inc., sale 1,190 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Gibson Daniel Glenn is holding 102,083 shares at $3,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-169.44 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telesis Bio Inc. stands at -176.68. Equity return is now at value -92.20, with -52.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.