TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL): A Technical Analysis

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.33.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is $143.45, which is -$1.67 below the current market price. The public float for TEL is 314.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEL on July 19, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 142.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that TE Connectivity Earnings Show Cloud Spending Is Flat. It Will Rise Again.

TEL’s Market Performance

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has seen a 0.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.85% gain in the past month and a 12.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for TEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.91% for TEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $138 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

TEL Trading at 9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.88. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd. saw 24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from Jenkins John S, who sale 25,025 shares at the price of $122.32 back on May 08. After this action, Jenkins John S now owns 22,486 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd., valued at $3,061,163 using the latest closing price.

MITTS HEATH A, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of TE Connectivity Ltd., sale 9,418 shares at $123.12 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that MITTS HEATH A is holding 28,163 shares at $1,159,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at +14.91. The total capital return value is set at 18.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.76. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.05. Total debt to assets is 22.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.