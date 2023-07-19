Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SYNH is at 1.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SYNH is $43.00, which is $0.26 above the current market price. The public float for SYNH is 61.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.02% of that float. The average trading volume for SYNH on July 19, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SYNH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) has jumped by 0.02 compared to previous close of 42.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Syneos Health Stock Rises on $7.1 Billion Sale to Private Group

SYNH’s Market Performance

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has experienced a -0.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.17% rise in the past month, and a 4.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.41% for SYNH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.51% for SYNH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SYNH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SYNH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

SYNH Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.26%, as shares surge +1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNH fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.11. In addition, Syneos Health Inc. saw 15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNH starting from Brooks Michael Lee, who sale 1,002 shares at the price of $78.00 back on Jul 28. After this action, Brooks Michael Lee now owns 47,552 shares of Syneos Health Inc., valued at $78,156 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Michael Lee, the Chief Operating Officer of Syneos Health Inc., sale 500 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Brooks Michael Lee is holding 9,342 shares at $39,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

+18.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syneos Health Inc. stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH), the company’s capital structure generated 82.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.34. Total debt to assets is 35.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.