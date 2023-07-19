Startek Inc. (SRT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Startek Inc. (SRT) has gone up by 10.88% for the week, with a 10.51% rise in the past month and a -5.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.45% for SRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.90% for SRT’s stock, with a -6.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Startek Inc. (NYSE: SRT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRT is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Startek Inc. (SRT) is $5.25, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for SRT is 11.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On July 19, 2023, SRT’s average trading volume was 29.22K shares.

SRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Startek Inc. (NYSE: SRT) has increased by 13.99 when compared to last closing price of 2.86.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRT stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for SRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SRT in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $8 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2021.

SRT Trading at 10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares surge +11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRT rose by +9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Startek Inc. saw -13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRT starting from Banerjee Sudip, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Jun 01. After this action, Banerjee Sudip now owns 14,758 shares of Startek Inc., valued at $17,279 using the latest closing price.

Pahuja Anupam, the Director of Startek Inc., sale 2,844 shares at $4.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Pahuja Anupam is holding 0 shares at $11,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.37 for the present operating margin

+14.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Startek Inc. stands at -1.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Startek Inc. (SRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.