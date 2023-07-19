Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s (SWK) Stock: A 7.08% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has gone up by 1.68% for the week, with a 8.06% rise in the past month and a 24.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for SWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.08% for SWK’s stock, with a 20.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWK is 1.35.

The average price predicted by analysts for SWK is $92.70, which is -$5.51 below the current price. The public float for SWK is 152.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWK on July 19, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

SWK) stock’s latest price update

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK)’s stock price has plunge by 1.67relation to previous closing price of 97.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/20/23 that Stanley Black & Decker to Close Texas, South Carolina Plants

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $106 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

SWK Trading at 14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.71. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. saw 31.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Link Janet, who sale 2,581 shares at the price of $85.73 back on Feb 28. After this action, Link Janet now owns 36,352 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., valued at $221,282 using the latest closing price.

Walburger Corbin, the Interim CFO of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., sale 5,248 shares at $80.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Walburger Corbin is holding 17,993 shares at $424,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.