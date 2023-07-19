Should You Invest in Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Now?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WDH is at -1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WDH is $22.29, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for WDH is 295.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume for WDH on July 19, 2023 was 765.06K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WDH) stock’s latest price update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 1.96. However, the company has seen a -5.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WDH’s Market Performance

WDH’s stock has fallen by -5.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.53% and a quarterly drop of -33.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.92% for Waterdrop Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.60% for WDH stock, with a simple moving average of -19.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WDH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WDH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.10 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

WDH Trading at -19.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares sank -19.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDH fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1323. In addition, Waterdrop Inc. saw -41.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+63.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waterdrop Inc. stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.76. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29. Total debt to assets is 0.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.