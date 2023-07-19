Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SFT is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) is $2.50, which is -$0.13 below the current market price. The public float for SFT is 11.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.12% of that float. On July 19, 2023, SFT’s average trading volume was 187.68K shares.

The stock of Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) has increased by 5.41 when compared to last closing price of 2.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/15/22 that Sell Vroom and Shift, J.P. Morgan Says. It Sees Hard Times Ahead.

SFT’s Market Performance

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) has experienced a 1.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.95% rise in the past month, and a 60.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.82% for SFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.23% for SFT stock, with a simple moving average of -3.70% for the last 200 days.

SFT Trading at 27.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFT rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, Shift Technologies Inc. saw 63.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFT starting from Venkata Maruthi JD, who purchase 57,423 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Apr 14. After this action, Venkata Maruthi JD now owns 1,974,059 shares of Shift Technologies Inc., valued at $75,109 using the latest closing price.

Venkata Maruthi JD, the 10% Owner of Shift Technologies Inc., purchase 5,135 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Venkata Maruthi JD is holding 1,917,240 shares at $6,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.69 for the present operating margin

+2.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift Technologies Inc. stands at -25.65. Equity return is now at value 228.10, with -69.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.