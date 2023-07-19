Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, MCRB stock has gone up by 2.56%, with a monthly decline of -15.91% and a quarterly plunge of -26.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.59% for Seres Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.06% for MCRB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) is $10.17, which is $5.99 above the current market price. The public float for MCRB is 116.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCRB on July 19, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

MCRB) stock’s latest price update

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.26 in comparison to its previous close of 4.75, however, the company has experienced a 2.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

MCRB Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc. saw -14.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Ege David S., who sale 7,038 shares at the price of $5.19 back on Apr 28. After this action, Ege David S. now owns 59,696 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc., valued at $36,527 using the latest closing price.

Ege David S., the of Seres Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,012 shares at $7.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Ege David S. is holding 46,734 shares at $39,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3443.97 for the present operating margin

-66.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stands at -3509.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.