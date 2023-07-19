Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is above average at 8.44x. The 36-month beta value for SBH is also noteworthy at 1.32.

The public float for SBH is 105.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.28% of that float. The average trading volume of SBH on July 19, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

SBH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) has increased by 1.65 when compared to last closing price of 12.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/16/22 that Sally Beauty Customers Are Struggling. The Stock Gets a Downgrade.

SBH’s Market Performance

SBH’s stock has risen by 2.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.16% and a quarterly drop of -10.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.22% for SBH’s stock, with a -8.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

SBH Trading at 4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.16. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw -1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Spinks Mark Gregory, who sale 35,456 shares at the price of $17.18 back on Feb 16. After this action, Spinks Mark Gregory now owns 38,313 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $609,134 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Equity return is now at value 45.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.