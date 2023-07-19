RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.33 compared to its previous closing price of 10.43. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that RumbleOn CFO Departs, Replaced by RideNow’s Finance Chief

Is It Worth Investing in RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RMBL is 2.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RMBL is $12.50, which is $2.73 above the current price. The public float for RMBL is 10.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RMBL on July 19, 2023 was 234.39K shares.

RMBL’s Market Performance

RMBL stock saw a decrease of -10.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.21% and a quarterly a decrease of 26.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.39% for RumbleON Inc. (RMBL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.78% for RMBL’s stock, with a 1.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RMBL Trading at -7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBL fell by -10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.05. In addition, RumbleON Inc. saw 51.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBL starting from Stone House Capital Management, who purchase 125,000 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Jun 27. After this action, Stone House Capital Management now owns 2,250,000 shares of RumbleON Inc., valued at $1,366,250 using the latest closing price.

Stone House Capital Management, the 10% Owner of RumbleON Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $10.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Stone House Capital Management is holding 2,125,000 shares at $261,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+23.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for RumbleON Inc. stands at -14.58. The total capital return value is set at 6.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.98. Equity return is now at value -83.60, with -24.80 for asset returns.

Based on RumbleON Inc. (RMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 366.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.55. Total debt to assets is 70.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.