Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)’s stock price has increased by 2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. However, the company has seen a -4.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that Rite Aid Seeks Direction Amid Legal, Sales Woes

Is It Worth Investing in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RAD is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for RAD is $1.00, which is -$0.53 below the current price. The public float for RAD is 55.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAD on July 19, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

RAD’s Market Performance

RAD stock saw a decrease of -4.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -39.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.88% for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.63% for RAD stock, with a simple moving average of -53.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

RAD Trading at -14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -17.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6283. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -54.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.27 for the present operating margin

+19.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -3.11. Equity return is now at value 162.50, with -11.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.