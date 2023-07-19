Reading International Inc. (RDI) Stock Sees a-7.06 Decrease

The stock of Reading International Inc. (RDI) has seen a -2.72% decrease in the past week, with a -14.38% drop in the past month, and a -21.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.53% for RDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.79% for RDI’s stock, with a -21.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RDI is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RDI is $4.00, which is $1.5 above the current price. The public float for RDI is 19.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDI on July 19, 2023 was 29.67K shares.

RDI) stock’s latest price update

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI)’s stock price has dropped by -7.06 in relation to previous closing price of 2.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RDI Trading at -11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares sank -11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDI fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Reading International Inc. saw -9.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDI starting from CUBAN MARK, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $20.75 back on Jul 14. After this action, CUBAN MARK now owns 184,351 shares of Reading International Inc., valued at $33,205 using the latest closing price.

CUBAN MARK, the 10% Owner of Reading International Inc., sale 3,100 shares at $21.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that CUBAN MARK is holding 185,951 shares at $65,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.26 for the present operating margin

-2.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reading International Inc. stands at -17.81. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reading International Inc. (RDI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.