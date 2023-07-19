Ramaco Resources Inc. (METCB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METCB) is above average at 5.85x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ramaco Resources Inc. (METCB) is $9.19, which is -$3.68 below the current market price. The public float for METCB is 7.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of METCB on July 19, 2023 was 123.01K shares.

METCB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METCB) has increased by 9.52 when compared to last closing price of 12.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

METCB’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.26% for METCB’s stock, with a 21.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

METCB Trading at 21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.63% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METCB rose by +14.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.17. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc. saw 33.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for METCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.58 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ramaco Resources Inc. stands at +20.51. The total capital return value is set at 42.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.57.

Based on Ramaco Resources Inc. (METCB), the company’s capital structure generated 44.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.99. Total debt to assets is 22.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ramaco Resources Inc. (METCB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.