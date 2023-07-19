Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PEB is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PEB is $16.05, which is $1.7 above than the current price. The public float for PEB is 122.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.38% of that float. The average trading volume of PEB on July 19, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PEB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) has surged by 2.74 when compared to previous closing price of 13.88, but the company has seen a -0.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PEB’s Market Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has seen a -0.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.98% gain in the past month and a -0.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for PEB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.88% for PEB’s stock, with a -2.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PEB Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.78. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw 6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.66 back on Jun 23. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 1,173,102 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $101,256 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 3,632 shares at $12.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 1,165,102 shares at $46,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.10 for the present operating margin

+10.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 91.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 44.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.