Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by analysts is $119.15, which is -$3.41 below the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 321.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On July 19, 2023, the average trading volume of PAYX was 2.22M shares.

The stock of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has increased by 0.96 when compared to last closing price of 121.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Paychex Posts Earnings Beat, But the Stock Is Down. Here’s Why.

PAYX’s Market Performance

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has seen a 3.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.84% gain in the past month and a 11.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for PAYX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.23% for PAYX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $115 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

PAYX Trading at 10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.38. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw 5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from RIVERA EFRAIN, who sale 20,249 shares at the price of $120.19 back on Jul 17. After this action, RIVERA EFRAIN now owns 86,136 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $2,433,727 using the latest closing price.

MUCCI MARTIN, the Chairman of Paychex Inc., sale 132,851 shares at $120.43 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that MUCCI MARTIN is holding 459,101 shares at $15,999,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.60 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +31.10. Equity return is now at value 45.70, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.