Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) Stock Observes 1.81% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) has seen a 15.57% increase in the past week, with a -3.26% drop in the past month, and a 17.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.22% for OST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.13% for OST’s stock, with a 1.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) is above average at 61.18x. The 36-month beta value for OST is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OST is 6.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume of OST on July 19, 2023 was 119.67K shares.

OST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) has jumped by 11.83 compared to previous close of 0.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OST Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.92%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OST rose by +15.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9188. In addition, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. saw 10.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49 for the present operating margin

+11.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at -1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.00. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST), the company’s capital structure generated 85.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.