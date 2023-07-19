Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has decreased by -0.32 when compared to last closing price of 98.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Omnicom CEO Wants to Embrace Generative AI as Quickly as Possible

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is above average at 14.71x. The 36-month beta value for OMC is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OMC is $100.72, which is $2.57 above than the current price. The public float for OMC is 196.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. The average trading volume of OMC on July 19, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

OMC’s Market Performance

OMC stock saw an increase of 1.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.43% and a quarterly increase of 2.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.15% for OMC’s stock, with a 14.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $100 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

OMC Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.07. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw 20.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from Nelson Jonathan B., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $94.71 back on Jun 08. After this action, Nelson Jonathan B. now owns 121,347 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $2,367,750 using the latest closing price.

Tarlowe Rochelle M., the Senior VP and Treasurer of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 1,800 shares at $94.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Tarlowe Rochelle M. is holding 13,496 shares at $169,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 45.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 206.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.33. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.