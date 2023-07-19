Olo Inc. (OLO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.13.

The average price predicted for Olo Inc. (OLO) by analysts is $9.40, which is $3.25 above the current market price. The public float for OLO is 101.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.19% of that float. On July 19, 2023, the average trading volume of OLO was 1.19M shares.

OLO) stock’s latest price update

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 6.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OLO’s Market Performance

Olo Inc. (OLO) has experienced a 5.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.13% drop in the past month, and a -22.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for OLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.14% for OLO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.80% for the last 200 days.

OLO Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, Olo Inc. saw 4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Glass Noah H., who sale 8,334 shares at the price of $7.28 back on Jun 06. After this action, Glass Noah H. now owns 302,546 shares of Olo Inc., valued at $60,700 using the latest closing price.

Benevides Peter J., the Chief Financial Officer of Olo Inc., sale 7,892 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Benevides Peter J. is holding 374,081 shares at $57,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Olo Inc. (OLO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.