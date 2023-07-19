Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVVE is 1.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) is $2.50, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for NVVE is 19.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.51% of that float. On July 19, 2023, NVVE’s average trading volume was 820.83K shares.

The stock of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) has increased by 8.02 when compared to last closing price of 0.57.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NVVE’s Market Performance

NVVE’s stock has fallen by -10.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.92% and a quarterly drop of -10.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.24% for Nuvve Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.20% for NVVE’s stock, with a -23.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVVE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVVE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

NVVE Trading at 16.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares surge +31.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVVE fell by -10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5776. In addition, Nuvve Holding Corp. saw -7.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVVE starting from Smith Ted C., who sale 26,900 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Jun 12. After this action, Smith Ted C. now owns 239,351 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp., valued at $12,643 using the latest closing price.

Poilasne Gregory, the Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve Holding Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Poilasne Gregory is holding 1,163,436 shares at $3,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-687.01 for the present operating margin

+21.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvve Holding Corp. stands at -446.99. Equity return is now at value -101.80, with -68.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.