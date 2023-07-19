Nucor Corporation (NUE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Nucor Corporation (NUE) has seen a 1.75% increase in the past week, with a 13.30% gain in the past month, and a 15.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for NUE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.44% for NUE stock, with a simple moving average of 16.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Right Now?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nucor Corporation (NUE) is $164.40, which is -$6.55 below the current market price. The public float for NUE is 120.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NUE on July 19, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

NUE) stock’s latest price update

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE)’s stock price has plunge by 2.30relation to previous closing price of 167.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $191 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

NUE Trading at 15.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +13.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.91. In addition, Nucor Corporation saw 29.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Utermark D. Chad, who sale 45,357 shares at the price of $177.13 back on Feb 03. After this action, Utermark D. Chad now owns 172,629 shares of Nucor Corporation, valued at $8,034,300 using the latest closing price.

QUERY KENNETH REX, the Executive Vice President of Nucor Corporation, sale 1,962 shares at $177.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that QUERY KENNETH REX is holding 74,138 shares at $349,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.15 for the present operating margin

+29.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corporation stands at +18.25. The total capital return value is set at 44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.31.

Based on Nucor Corporation (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 36.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.96. Total debt to assets is 20.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nucor Corporation (NUE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.