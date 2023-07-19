NN Inc. (NNBR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NNBR is at 2.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NNBR is $3.50, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for NNBR is 42.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume for NNBR on July 19, 2023 was 295.32K shares.

NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.02 compared to its previous closing price of 2.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NNBR’s Market Performance

NN Inc. (NNBR) has experienced a 6.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.36% rise in the past month, and a 131.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for NNBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.57% for NNBR’s stock, with a 51.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NNBR Trading at 39.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares surge +25.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +146.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNBR rose by +6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, NN Inc. saw 77.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNBR starting from Faria Joao V, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $1.74 back on May 25. After this action, Faria Joao V now owns 227,963 shares of NN Inc., valued at $52,161 using the latest closing price.

Corre Partners Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of NN Inc., purchase 13,099 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Corre Partners Management, LLC is holding 5,727,526 shares at $16,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.23 for the present operating margin

+6.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for NN Inc. stands at -5.23. The total capital return value is set at -4.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.58. Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -8.00 for asset returns.

Based on NN Inc. (NNBR), the company’s capital structure generated 86.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.24. Total debt to assets is 39.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NN Inc. (NNBR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.