NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO)’s stock price has soared by 16.23 in relation to previous closing price of 0.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is $6.00, which is $5.49 above the current market price. The public float for NRBO is 13.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRBO on July 19, 2023 was 400.28K shares.

NRBO’s Market Performance

NRBO stock saw an increase of 16.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.12% and a quarterly increase of -38.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.56% for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.59% for NRBO’s stock, with a -76.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRBO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NRBO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRBO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2020.

NRBO Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares surge +10.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRBO rose by +16.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4319. In addition, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -29.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRBO

Equity return is now at value -96.10, with -66.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.