NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is above average at 13.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is $75.11, which is -$4.13 below the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 211.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTAP on July 19, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 78.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP’s stock has risen by 0.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.00% and a quarterly rise of 16.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for NetApp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.10% for NTAP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $80 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

NTAP Trading at 11.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.04. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 31.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $78.52 back on Jul 11. After this action, Kurian George now owns 278,550 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $353,322 using the latest closing price.

O’Callahan Elizabeth M, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 872 shares at $75.83 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that O’Callahan Elizabeth M is holding 13,081 shares at $66,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +20.04. Equity return is now at value 123.70, with 13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.