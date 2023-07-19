NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is $13.00, The public float for NAAS is 58.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NAAS on July 19, 2023 was 616.90K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NAAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) has dropped by -7.26 compared to previous close of 5.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NAAS’s Market Performance

NAAS’s stock has fallen by -8.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.42% and a quarterly drop of -44.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.31% for NaaS Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.41% for NAAS’s stock, with a -13.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAAS Trading at -21.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -19.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS fell by -8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.44. In addition, NaaS Technology Inc. saw 28.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2658.87 for the present operating margin

+6.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for NaaS Technology Inc. stands at -6073.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.