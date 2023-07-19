Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)’s stock price has plunge by 6.61relation to previous closing price of 1.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRIL is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GRIL is $3.70, which is $1.11 above the current price. The public float for GRIL is 23.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRIL on July 19, 2023 was 286.11K shares.

GRIL’s Market Performance

The stock of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has seen a 21.70% increase in the past week, with a -1.53% drop in the past month, and a -5.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for GRIL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.69% for GRIL’s stock, with a 34.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRIL Trading at 6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL rose by +21.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +242.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1765. In addition, Muscle Maker Inc. saw 41.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRIL starting from AGGIA FZ LLC, who purchase 8,855,452 shares at the price of $3.12 back on Jul 14. After this action, AGGIA FZ LLC now owns 12,492,069 shares of Muscle Maker Inc., valued at $27,629,010 using the latest closing price.

Frost Malcolm B., the Director of Muscle Maker Inc., purchase 6,579 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Frost Malcolm B. is holding 65,988 shares at $5,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.44 for the present operating margin

+1.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Muscle Maker Inc. stands at -4.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.