Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MORF is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MORF is $73.88, which is $17.41 above than the current price. The public float for MORF is 31.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.69% of that float. The average trading volume of MORF on July 19, 2023 was 624.57K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MORF) stock’s latest price update

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF)’s stock price has plunge by -4.84relation to previous closing price of 59.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MORF’s Market Performance

MORF’s stock has fallen by -2.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.82% and a quarterly rise of 33.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Morphic Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.04% for MORF stock, with a simple moving average of 42.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MORF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MORF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MORF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MORF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $44 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

MORF Trading at -2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MORF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MORF fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.14. In addition, Morphic Holding Inc. saw 111.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MORF starting from Tipirneni Praveen P., who sale 3,597 shares at the price of $57.04 back on Jul 03. After this action, Tipirneni Praveen P. now owns 13,936 shares of Morphic Holding Inc., valued at $205,178 using the latest closing price.

Tipirneni Praveen P., the President and CEO of Morphic Holding Inc., sale 840 shares at $63.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Tipirneni Praveen P. is holding 13,936 shares at $52,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MORF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.53 for the present operating margin

+98.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphic Holding Inc. stands at -83.38. The total capital return value is set at -18.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.06. Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.