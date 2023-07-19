Masco Corporation (MAS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAS is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MAS is $59.50, which is -$1.44 below the current price. The public float for MAS is 224.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAS on July 19, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

MAS) stock’s latest price update

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS)’s stock price has increased by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 60.47. However, the company has seen a 5.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MAS’s Market Performance

Masco Corporation (MAS) has experienced a 5.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.50% rise in the past month, and a 23.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for MAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.65% for MAS’s stock, with a 19.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

MAS Trading at 11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS rose by +5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.26. In addition, Masco Corporation saw 30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Allman Keith J., who sale 188,040 shares at the price of $59.77 back on Jul 13. After this action, Allman Keith J. now owns 200,305 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $11,238,436 using the latest closing price.

Cole Kenneth G., the VP, General Counsel and Sec. of Masco Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $54.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Cole Kenneth G. is holding 70,198 shares at $549,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74. Equity return is now at value -147.20, with 15.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Masco Corporation (MAS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.