Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) has gone down by -29.52% for the week, with a -14.94% drop in the past month and a -86.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.30% for MNK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.05% for MNK’s stock, with a -90.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mallinckrodt plc (AMEX: MNK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MNK is -2.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MNK is 11.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNK on July 19, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

MNK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mallinckrodt plc (AMEX: MNK) has decreased by -23.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.96.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/23 that Mallinckrodt Seeks Relief From Opioid Settlement Payment

MNK Trading at -64.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.87%, as shares sank -42.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNK fell by -29.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1485. In addition, Mallinckrodt plc saw -90.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNK starting from Goodson Jason Daniel, who purchase 1,133 shares at the price of $8.38 back on Mar 16. After this action, Goodson Jason Daniel now owns 38,678 shares of Mallinckrodt plc, valued at $9,493 using the latest closing price.

SULAT JAMES R, the Director of Mallinckrodt plc, purchase 15,000 shares at $8.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that SULAT JAMES R is holding 82,553 shares at $128,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.48 for the present operating margin

+17.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mallinckrodt plc stands at -47.66. The total capital return value is set at -11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.68. Equity return is now at value -59.80, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Mallinckrodt plc (MNK), the company’s capital structure generated 190.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.56. Total debt to assets is 51.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.62.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.