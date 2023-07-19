Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) has jumped by 9.16 compared to previous close of 1.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is $1.80, The public float for LKCO is 11.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LKCO on July 19, 2023 was 108.44K shares.

LKCO’s Market Performance

LKCO’s stock has seen a 18.10% increase for the week, with a -0.72% drop in the past month and a -23.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.27% for Luokung Technology Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.35% for LKCO’s stock, with a -62.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LKCO Trading at 5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +10.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKCO rose by +18.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2259. In addition, Luokung Technology Corp. saw -69.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LKCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.53 for the present operating margin

-0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luokung Technology Corp. stands at -56.14. Equity return is now at value -40.20, with -21.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.