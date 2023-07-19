Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) has jumped by 2.05 compared to previous close of 0.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LEXX is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LEXX is $12.00, which is $11.19 above the current price. The public float for LEXX is 4.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEXX on July 19, 2023 was 161.15K shares.

LEXX’s Market Performance

LEXX’s stock has seen a -4.13% decrease for the week, with a 16.41% rise in the past month and a -63.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.39% for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.75% for LEXX’s stock, with a -61.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LEXX Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares surge +12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEXX fell by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7824. In addition, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. saw -66.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEXX starting from TURKEL CATHERINE C., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Feb 09. After this action, TURKEL CATHERINE C. now owns 1,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp., valued at $4,267 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2545.39 for the present operating margin

+18.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stands at -2846.28. The total capital return value is set at -62.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.35.

Based on Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.62. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.