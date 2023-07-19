KB Home (KBH) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of KB Home (KBH) has seen a 6.93% increase in the past week, with a 8.69% gain in the past month, and a 37.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for KBH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.21% for KBH’s stock, with a 45.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Right Now?

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KB Home (KBH) is $57.62, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for KBH is 63.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KBH on July 19, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.70 in relation to its previous close of 54.38. However, the company has experienced a 6.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/23/22 that KB Home Stock Jumps on Earnings. The Builder Sees a Moderating Housing Market.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $61 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

KBH Trading at 13.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH rose by +6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.76. In addition, KB Home saw 71.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from Kaminski Jeff, who sale 108,396 shares at the price of $51.15 back on Jul 11. After this action, Kaminski Jeff now owns 152,626 shares of KB Home, valued at $5,544,455 using the latest closing price.

MEZGER JEFFREY T, the President and CEO of KB Home, sale 150,000 shares at $45.26 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that MEZGER JEFFREY T is holding 1,472,577 shares at $6,788,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +11.77. The total capital return value is set at 20.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.22. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.76. Total debt to assets is 27.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KB Home (KBH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.