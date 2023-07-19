Jayud Global Logistics Limited (JYD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 119.00x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JYD is 8.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On July 19, 2023, the average trading volume of JYD was 349.32K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JYD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) has jumped by 8.18 compared to previous close of 3.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JYD’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 16.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.48% for JYD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.73% for JYD’s stock, with a 6.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JYD Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.18%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYD rose by +10.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Jayud Global Logistics Limited saw -29.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.11 for the present operating margin

+5.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jayud Global Logistics Limited stands at +0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jayud Global Logistics Limited (JYD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.