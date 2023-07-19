Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, ISRG stock has gone up by 4.67%, with a monthly gain of 8.12% and a quarterly surge of 32.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Intuitive Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.67% for ISRG stock, with a simple moving average of 32.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is 97.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is $334.71, which is -$28.61 below the current market price. The public float for ISRG is 348.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On July 19, 2023, ISRG’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

The stock price of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has surged by 0.31 when compared to previous closing price of 353.84, but the company has seen a 4.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/19/23 that Intuitive Surgical Stock Soars as Robotic Surgery Grows

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $310 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

ISRG Trading at 10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $337.15. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw 33.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from MOHR MARSHALL, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $325.00 back on Jun 14. After this action, MOHR MARSHALL now owns 24,136 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $3,656,250 using the latest closing price.

DeSantis Robert, the EVP & Chief Product Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 2,443 shares at $325.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that DeSantis Robert is holding 7,259 shares at $793,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+67.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.