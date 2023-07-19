Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) is above average at 7.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) is $21.50, which is -$4.55 below the current market price. The public float for IPI is 9.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IPI on July 19, 2023 was 198.37K shares.

IPI) stock’s latest price update

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI)’s stock price has soared by 7.51 in relation to previous closing price of 24.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IPI’s Market Performance

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) has experienced a 5.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.72% rise in the past month, and a -5.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for IPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.04% for IPI’s stock, with a -12.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $11 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2020.

IPI Trading at 22.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +20.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPI rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.06. In addition, Intrepid Potash Inc. saw -9.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPI starting from Jornayvaz Robert P III, who sale 29,300 shares at the price of $20.08 back on May 23. After this action, Jornayvaz Robert P III now owns 1,605,923 shares of Intrepid Potash Inc., valued at $588,344 using the latest closing price.

Jornayvaz Robert P III, the Executive Chairman & CEO of Intrepid Potash Inc., sale 41,858 shares at $19.97 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Jornayvaz Robert P III is holding 1,635,223 shares at $836,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.89 for the present operating margin

+41.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrepid Potash Inc. stands at +21.39. The total capital return value is set at 15.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.45. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53. Total debt to assets is 0.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.