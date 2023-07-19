Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.10 in comparison to its previous close of 0.27, however, the company has experienced a -40.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMTE is 2.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for IMTE is 17.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On July 19, 2023, IMTE’s average trading volume was 220.94K shares.

IMTE’s Market Performance

IMTE’s stock has seen a -40.15% decrease for the week, with a -54.66% drop in the past month and a -36.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.46% for Integrated Media Technology Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.38% for IMTE’s stock, with a -59.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMTE Trading at -48.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.60%, as shares sank -48.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTE fell by -40.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3384. In addition, Integrated Media Technology Limited saw -66.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2291.35 for the present operating margin

-562.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integrated Media Technology Limited stands at -2394.71. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -32.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.