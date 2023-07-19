Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HLT is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HLT is $156.28, which is $6.56 above the current market price. The public float for HLT is 259.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume for HLT on July 19, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has increased by 0.65 when compared to last closing price of 149.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that Hilton, Marriott Square Off in Extended-Stay Battle

HLT’s Market Performance

HLT’s stock has fallen by -1.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.61% and a quarterly rise of 3.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.45% for HLT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $168 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

HLT Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.43. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw 18.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Fuentes Laura, who sale 12,513 shares at the price of $141.42 back on Jun 12. After this action, Fuentes Laura now owns 5,270 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $1,769,588 using the latest closing price.

STEENLAND DOUGLAS M, the Director of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., purchase 695 shares at $143.73 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that STEENLAND DOUGLAS M is holding 26,194 shares at $99,889 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.77 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at +14.24. The total capital return value is set at 23.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.59. Equity return is now at value -118.30, with 8.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.