HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) by analysts is $55.15, which is $8.17 above the current market price. The public float for DINO is 156.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.56% of that float. On July 19, 2023, the average trading volume of DINO was 2.38M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DINO) stock’s latest price update

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO)’s stock price has plunge by 1.13relation to previous closing price of 46.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DINO’s Market Performance

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has experienced a -0.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.90% rise in the past month, and a 2.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for DINO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.84% for DINO’s stock, with a -8.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $44 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

DINO Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.89. In addition, HF Sinclair Corporation saw -10.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Holding Carol Orme, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $47.59 back on Mar 30. After this action, Holding Carol Orme now owns 34,853,483 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation, valued at $190,360,000 using the latest closing price.

Jennings Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of HF Sinclair Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $51.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Jennings Michael is holding 182,859 shares at $2,553,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+11.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for HF Sinclair Corporation stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.76.

Based on HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO), the company’s capital structure generated 40.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.70. Total debt to assets is 20.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.68 and the total asset turnover is 2.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.