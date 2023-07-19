Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO)’s stock price has plunge by 35.83relation to previous closing price of 0.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 35.03% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HPCO is 9.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume for HPCO on July 19, 2023 was 189.41K shares.

HPCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) has seen a 35.03% increase in the past week, with a 18.89% rise in the past month, and a -21.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.00% for HPCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.05% for HPCO stock, with a simple moving average of -49.00% for the last 200 days.

HPCO Trading at 9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.55%, as shares surge +20.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPCO rose by +35.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4135. In addition, Hempacco Co. Inc. saw -34.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPCO starting from Titus Stuart W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on May 19. After this action, Titus Stuart W now owns 386,127 shares of Hempacco Co. Inc., valued at $5,700 using the latest closing price.

Titus Stuart W, the Director of Hempacco Co. Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Titus Stuart W is holding 376,127 shares at $5,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.17 for the present operating margin

+6.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hempacco Co. Inc. stands at -176.54. Equity return is now at value -96.30, with -76.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.