Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) by analysts is $83.54, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for MOMO is 140.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On July 19, 2023, the average trading volume of MOMO was 1.28M shares.

MOMO) stock’s latest price update

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.68 compared to its previous closing price of 10.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOMO’s Market Performance

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has experienced a 0.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.30% rise in the past month, and a 21.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for MOMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.52% for MOMO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOMO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MOMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOMO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12.50 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

MOMO Trading at 11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOMO rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, Hello Group Inc. saw 24.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+41.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hello Group Inc. stands at +11.68. The total capital return value is set at 10.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.16. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hello Group Inc. (MOMO), the company’s capital structure generated 25.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 17.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.