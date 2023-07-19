Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has seen a 1.84% increase in the past week, with a 5.51% gain in the past month, and a 15.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for HWC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.99% for HWC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) Right Now?

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HWC is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HWC is $46.67, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for HWC is 85.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.00% of that float. The average trading volume for HWC on July 19, 2023 was 610.86K shares.

HWC) stock’s latest price update

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC)’s stock price has dropped by -2.41 in relation to previous closing price of 43.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/23 that The Era of Easy Deposits Is Over for Main Street Banks

Analysts’ Opinion of HWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HWC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HWC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $46 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2023.

HWC Trading at 10.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWC rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.78. In addition, Hancock Whitney Corporation saw -12.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWC starting from LANE HARRY MERRITT III, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $32.85 back on May 10. After this action, LANE HARRY MERRITT III now owns 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation, valued at $65,710 using the latest closing price.

Teofilo Joan Cahill, the Director of Hancock Whitney Corporation, purchase 100 shares at $36.29 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Teofilo Joan Cahill is holding 12,835 shares at $3,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hancock Whitney Corporation stands at +35.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.47. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC), the company’s capital structure generated 66.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.01. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.