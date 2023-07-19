Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for GNL is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GNL is $14.00, which is $3.05 above than the current price. The public float for GNL is 103.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.62% of that float. The average trading volume of GNL on July 19, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

GNL) stock’s latest price update

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL)’s stock price has increased by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 10.89. However, the company has seen a -1.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNL’s Market Performance

GNL’s stock has fallen by -1.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.46% and a quarterly drop of -6.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Global Net Lease Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.86% for GNL’s stock, with a -10.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GNL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GNL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

GNL Trading at 5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNL fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.45. In addition, Global Net Lease Inc. saw -12.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.73 for the present operating margin

+40.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Net Lease Inc. stands at +2.92. The total capital return value is set at 3.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL), the company’s capital structure generated 169.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.93. Total debt to assets is 61.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,636.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.