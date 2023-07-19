Fortive Corporation (FTV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) has dropped by -0.24 compared to previous close of 74.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that Some Companies Haven’t Left Russia. Behind Their Decisions to Stay.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) Right Now?

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Fortive Corporation (FTV) by analysts is $77.76, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for FTV is 352.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On July 19, 2023, the average trading volume of FTV was 2.07M shares.

FTV’s Market Performance

FTV stock saw an increase of -0.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.60% and a quarterly increase of 10.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for Fortive Corporation (FTV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.01% for FTV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $74 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

FTV Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.23. In addition, Fortive Corporation saw 16.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Walker Stacey A., who sale 3,249 shares at the price of $67.75 back on Feb 27. After this action, Walker Stacey A. now owns 32,721 shares of Fortive Corporation, valued at $220,120 using the latest closing price.

Walker Stacey A., the SVP – Human Resources of Fortive Corporation, sale 1,336 shares at $66.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Walker Stacey A. is holding 37,946 shares at $88,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.26 for the present operating margin

+57.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corporation stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.42. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fortive Corporation (FTV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.10. Total debt to assets is 21.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fortive Corporation (FTV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.